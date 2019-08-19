JUST IN
Khayyam, veteran music composer of 'Kabhi Kabhie', 'Umrao Jaan', dies at 92

The noted composer was admitted at the ICU at Sujay Hospital in suburban Juhu due to lung infection over 10 days ago

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Khayyam
In this July 12, 2014 file photo, is seen Bollywood lyricist Mohammed Zahur Khayyam during media launch of the film Bazaar- e- Hushn, based on the novel of Munshi Premchand, in Mumbai. The veteran aged 92 passed away at a hospital on Aug 19

Veteran composer Khayyam, best known for his music in classic films such as 'Kabhi Kabhie' and 'Umrao Jaan', passed away after prolonged illnesses at a hospital here on Monday.

He was 92.

The noted composer was admitted at the ICU at Sujay Hospital in suburban Juhu due to lung infection over 10 days ago.

"He was admitted to the hospital a few days ago owing to breathing issues and other age-related illnesses. He died at Sujay Hospital at around 9.30pm," a family friend told PTI.

The musician's other notable works include films such as 'Trishul', 'Noorie' and 'Shola Aur Shabnam'.

Mohammed Zahur Hashmi, popularly known as Khayyam, was also a recipient of Sangeet Natak Akademi Award and Padma Bhushan.

The funeral will be held on Tuesday.
First Published: Mon, August 19 2019. 22:50 IST

