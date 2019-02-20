Vibha Bakshi's next "Son Rise" talks about gender equality

-
ALSO READ
'Son Rise' depicts men as heroes: Filmmaker Vibha Bakshi
Five-day workshop at US consulate promotes gender equality
India a 'mixed picture' for gender equality progress: Report
Firmenich India, One of Only 3 Indian Companies to be EDGE Certified for Workplace Gender Equality
Men have a key role in the fight for gender equality: SC judge
-
National Award winning filmmaker Vibha Bakshi has collaborated with United Nations Women for her next film "Son Rise", which talks about gender equality.
The film was unveiled by United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, a press release said.
Following the success of her previous film, "Daughters of Mother India", Bakshi through the documentary talks about building a safe society where men take it on themselves to stand up against atrocities and biases against girls and women.
The film is set in Haryana and focuses on unsung heroes standing up for the cause of gender equality.
The film is in support of UN Women, another name for United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women, as part of their #HeForShe campaign under which people of every gender stand in solidarity with women to create a bold, visible and united force for gender equality.
Commenting on the film, UN Under-Secretary General Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka said, "The beautiful thing about art, is that it reflects our thoughts, it changes our minds, it demonstrates our foolishness, it brings tears into our eyes but it leaves us with profound opportunity to reflect. The UN Women is very proud to be associated with 'Son Rise' and United Nations is proud to be a part of this journey."
Talking about her new documentary. Vibha said, "It's time for men to take a lead in establishing a gender equal society, and to set examples for others to follow as have the three ordinary men in my film. They are the real heroes.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU