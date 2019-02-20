JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Saudi Royal Commission says talks underway with India to develop Al-Ula as heritage site

DCW to undertake 'padyatra' in Delhi from Feb 24 on women safety
Business Standard

India's new envoy to China presents credentials to Prez Xi

Press Trust of India  |  Beijing 

India'a new ambassador to China Vikram Misri presented his credentials to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday.

Misri, a 1989-batch India Foreign Service officer, succeeded Gautam Bambawale who retired in November last year.

The 54-year-old Indian diplomat presented his credentials to President Xi in a special ceremony held at the Great Hall of People here, the Indian Embassy said on Twitter.

Since he took charge last month, Misri has been meeting various Chinese officials, discussing Sino-India ties.

Before his appointment to China, he served as India's envoy to Myanmar.

Misri, born on November 7, 1964 in Srinagar, has served in various capacities at the headquarters of the MEA as well as in the Prime Minister's Office.

He has also served in various Indian missions in Europe, Africa, Asia and North America.

Misri took the charge of the country's envoy at a time when India and China are trying to deepen their cooperation in various areas, leaving behind the 2017 Doklam standoff which was the most serious military face-off in decades.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 20 2019. 19:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements