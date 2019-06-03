Vish Dhamija's 'Rita Ferreira' series to be adapted for web

Popular Dhamija's 'Rita Ferreira' series is set for a digital adaptation with led- Entertainment acquiring the rights to the books.

The deal comprises three books -- 'Bhendi Bazaar, 'Doosra' and 'Lipstick'.

plans to adapt the books into a multi-season, premium original digital series, a release issued by the company said.

Set in Mumbai, the books follow DCP whose methods may be unconventional but her track record is unmatched.

"The tough-as-nails, sharp-as-a-tack, drinking, female cop is not your In a world dominated by male protagonists, many believed that Rita would not be accepted. But her popularity with readers across age groups and segments has proven otherwise," Dhamija said in a statement.

said the team is working hard to bring the books to life.

"Crime is a genre that viewers all over the world can't get enough of. And when you add a unique and compelling central character to it, you have all the makings of gripping story-telling.

"From the first time that we read Vish's books, we knew that we had to bring to life. Flawed but fabulous, Rita is one-of-a-kind in a world full of cliches. A top-notch writers room is being put in place for this show as we aim to recreate and enhance the world of for her fans," he said.

Entertainment has previously worked on Akshay Kumar-starrers "Airlift", "Baby", "Toilet Ek Prem Katha" and the original series "Breathe".

