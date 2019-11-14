JUST IN
Vodafone Idea shares tumble over 21 pc; hit record low

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Shares of Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel tumbled up to 21.6 per cent on Thursday amid reports that the the DoT has issued notice to telecom operators to pay their revenue share dues within three months as directed by the Supreme Court.

Vodafone Idea plunged 21.62 per cent to Rs 2.90 -- its record low -- on the BSE.

Bharti Airtel also fell 4.88 per cent to Rs 350.50.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued notice to telecom operators to pay their revenue share dues within three months as directed by the Supreme Court, according to an industry source.

The DoT has given option to telecom operators to clear all the dues on self-assessment basis.

The Supreme Court in its last month's ruling said, "we give three months' time to deposit the amount, which is due and compliance be reported.

First Published: Thu, November 14 2019. 13:35 IST

