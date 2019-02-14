AAP govt should sort out differences instead of fighting with authorities: Dikshit

being a Union Territory does not enjoy "unlimited powers" and the government should resolve its differences with authorities instead of fighting with them, former said Thursday.

Dikshit's remark came after a verdict over the division of powers between the Centre and the elected city government.

The former said the government faced problems over governance issues but it never allowed such things to become a talking point and suggested the ruling to reconcile differences instead of resorting to "fights" with authorities.

" is a UT and the Constitution specifies its powers. It does not have unlimited powers. The office of the lieutenant governor, the and the also look after several things.

"If they (the Delhi government) want to change this situation they should approach them (the Centre) explaining difficulties faced by them. It cannot be rectified through fights," the said.

The Constitution has a division of powers between the and the through the (L-G), she said.

"We never faced such problems when in government. We used to give our views to the L-G and the Home Ministry, sometimes they were accepted sometimes not," said the former three- of Delhi.

expressed sadness over Dikshit's remarks, saying she should not make such statements for short-term "political gains".

"I respect ji. I appeal to her not to make such comments. We don't even have 10 per cent of the power that her government had.

"Didn't she have the power to transfer officers? Didn't she have ACB (anti-corruption Bureau) under her? Still, in the last four years we have done more work than her government did in 15 years," he said.

Haroon Yusuf, working of the Congress's Delhi unit, said Kejriwal was "camouflaging" his "failure" to perform despite being in power in Delhi for four years, by showing dissent against the order.

"The Act giving powers to the was enacted by Parliament. He should go to Parliament if wants any changes in it. But, he is camouflaging all his drawbacks because he has not done anything except publicity and is now trying to cover it up," he said.

The has clearly demarcated the powers of L-G as to where he has to see a file and take a decision, Yusuf, a former minister in the Dikshit's tenure, said.

In a setback to the government in Delhi, a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday gave a split verdict on the contentious issue of who should control administrative services but appeared to agree that the Centre has the final word.

In view of the differences, Justices A K and referred the matter to a larger bench of the apex court.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)