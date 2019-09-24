War of words erupt between Delhi minister and NCSK member

A war of words erupted between Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam and a member of the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK) on Tuesday on various issues including implementation of anti-manual scavenging law, Ayushman Bharat and issuance of health cards to sanitation workers.

Gangaram Ghosre, member, NCSK, claimed that the Delhi government had promised to employ manual scavengers on all 200 sewer cleaning machines procured last year, but only 38 people have got jobs.

He also alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had promised health cards for sanitation workers and funds to the municipal corporations for it.

Replying to the allegations, Gautam said, "The member is trying to politicise the issue. We have got a better health scheme, Arogya Nidhi, and sanitation workers are covered under it."



On sewer cleaning machines, he said, "The government had formulated the scheme, floated tenders and helped families of those who died while cleaning sewers get loans. DICCI helped them register their companies and fill the tenders."



It takes some time to process the first salary as a verification process in involved. After that, it becomes smooth, the Delhi's Social Welfare minister said.

"I am not here to indulge in an argument. It is easier said than done. We should not politicize the issue... it's not a competition. Instead, we should join hands and find a solution to the problem," the minister said.

