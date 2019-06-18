Waves of Chinese tourists invade North Korea

On a grey stone column in Pyongyang, a mural shows Chinese and North Korean soldiers rushing into battle against US-led forces in the

Decades later, the monument is a regular stop for new waves of Chinese going to the North, this time as tourists.

Hundreds of soldiers and workers have been sprucing up the obelisk and its grounds in recent days ahead of a state visit to by Chinese this week.

An inscription on it lauds "the Chinese People's Volunteer Army, who fought with us on this land and smashed down the common enemy".

Their "immortal exploits" will "last forever", it proclaims, as will "the friendship forged in blood between the peoples of the People's Republic of and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea".

Nearly 70 years after sent millions of soldiers to save Kim Il Sung's troops from defeat as Douglas MacArthur's men marched up the peninsula, remains the isolated, nuclear-armed North's key diplomatic backer and main provider of trade and aid.

Now the Friendship Tower, as the monument is known, attracts growing hordes of Chinese tourists -- and the renovations suggest it may also be on Xi's itinerary.

Ordinary Chinese companies around 2,500 yuan (USD 360) for a standard three-day trip, arriving overland by train in to tour the capital's highlights, from the to

The following day they head south to the Demilitarised Zone that has divided the peninsula since the two sides fought each other to a stalemate in 1953, before returning home.

"I'm very interested in and wanted to come to see what looks like," said Yu Zhi, a retiree from province visiting Pyongyang, telling AFP that she had a "special feeling" for the country.

" is very friendly with North Korea," added her fellow traveller, a woman surnamed Jin.

"We have been friends for generations."



It was not always so. Mao -- whose eldest son was among those killed in what China still calls the "War to Resist US Aggression and Aid the DPRK" -- described the neighbours as "as close as lips and teeth".

Ties then waxed and waned during the Cold War, when founder Kim Il Sung was adept at playing his Soviet and Chinese allies off against each other, and his grandson, the current leader Un, did not visit to pay his respects for more than six years after inheriting power.

But as he embarked on a flurry of diplomacy last year he made sure that Chinese was the first foreign he met, and he has since done so three more times -- more often than Kim has seen any other leader.

Now Xi is going to reciprocate.

At the same time Chinese tourism to the North has reached record highs, according to travel industry sources -- so much so that has imposed a limit on arrivals.

No official figures are available from authorities on either side, but Simon Cockerell, manager of Koryo Tours, the for Western visitors, said there had been "a huge increase in Chinese tourists".

At peak times 2,000 people a day had been arriving in Pyongyang, he said.

"That's far too many because there is no infrastructure to accommodate that many tourists, so problems with train tickets, with plane tickets, hotel space."



As a result North Korean authorities had themselves set a 1,000-a-day cap, he added, although it was unclear whether this applied across the industry or solely to Chinese, who make up the vast majority of arrivals.

"There are issues with just hundreds of people showing up at the same time."



China has a proven willingness to use tourism as a geopolitical negotiating weapon -- it banned group tours to after it deployed a US anti-missile system, THAAD.

With nuclear negotiations at a stalemate the North remains subject to multiple sanctions, and the US imposed a on its own citizens visiting following the death of student Otto Warmbier, who had been jailed after trying to steal a propaganda poster.

But tourism is not among the sectors targeted by the UN, potentially enabling to use it as an incentive for its sometimes wayward ally.

The Chinese is market-driven, rather than prompted by state order -- as well as the market offered by China's huge population, the two countries' border enables cheap overland journeys.

But simply enabling it to take place, said of in Seoul, meant "We can infer some choices are being made" by

"We know it's a lever they can turn on and off," he said.

Even with the diplomatic process at a standstill, he added, "The Chinese think you have to use this window of opportunity to move things forward.

There has to be a path on both sides and so something like opening up tourism is a good way to enable that."



At the Monument to the Three Charters for Reunification on the edge of Pyongyang, where two giant stone women form an arch over a road, a from called Peng said: "We are both socialist countries. I feel there are more Chinese coming to visit.

