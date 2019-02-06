JUST IN
WB Cong demands arrest of those involved in chit fund scams

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

The West Bengal Congress unit Wednesday staged a protest demanding immediate action and arrest of those involved in the multi-crore chit fund scams.

The protest came a day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called off her 3-day dharna against the central government following CBI's bid to question Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar in relation to chit fund cases.

Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra wondered what prompted Banerjee to sit on a dharna to save a particular police officer from questioning.

"We want to know what is taking so long for CBI to arrest those culprits and secondly, why is the chief minister trying to save a particular police officer," Mitra said while addressing a rally.

He said chit fund companies have flourished during the Trinamool Congress regime and some TMC leaders should be questioned in this scam.

Mitra, in 2011 when he was an MP with TMC, had first written a letter to central government over chit fund companies in Bengal duping investors.

The protest rally of state Congress came at a time when party president Rahul Gandhi has extended support to Banerjee during her dharna and in her fight against the Centre.

Earlier this week, Congress MP from Bengal Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had demanded imposition of President's rule in the state.

First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 22:55 IST

