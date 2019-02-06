WB Cong demands arrest of those involved in chit fund scams

-
ALSO READ
Feel betrayed by Bengal govt's move to stop CBI, it is trying to hide truth: Chit fund investors
CBI vs Mamata: SC commences hearing on CBI's plea
Saradha scam probe: SIT member appears before CBI
WB govt machinery impeding Saradha scam probe: CBI
CBI raids premises of nine chit-fund scam suspects
-
The West Bengal Congress unit Wednesday staged a protest demanding immediate action and arrest of those involved in the multi-crore chit fund scams.
The protest came a day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called off her 3-day dharna against the central government following CBI's bid to question Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar in relation to chit fund cases.
Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra wondered what prompted Banerjee to sit on a dharna to save a particular police officer from questioning.
"We want to know what is taking so long for CBI to arrest those culprits and secondly, why is the chief minister trying to save a particular police officer," Mitra said while addressing a rally.
He said chit fund companies have flourished during the Trinamool Congress regime and some TMC leaders should be questioned in this scam.
Mitra, in 2011 when he was an MP with TMC, had first written a letter to central government over chit fund companies in Bengal duping investors.
The protest rally of state Congress came at a time when party president Rahul Gandhi has extended support to Banerjee during her dharna and in her fight against the Centre.
Earlier this week, Congress MP from Bengal Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had demanded imposition of President's rule in the state.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU