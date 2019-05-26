WB govt reinstates 11 IPS officers transferred by EC

Soon after the Election



Commission lifted the model code of conduct, Chief Minister Sunday reinstated 11 IPS officers, including Rajeev Kumar, to their old posts.

Kumar, who was removed by the poll body from the post of General of CID, was reinstated by an order issued by the state home and hill affairs department.

Kumar was embroiled into a controversy in the Saradha chit fund scam. He was relieved from his duty by the EC following violence in the city during Amit Shah's roadshow.

According to the order issued by the state government, Rajesh Kumar, who was made the by an EC directive, was sent on "waiting for posting order", while his predecessor was named in his place.

The EC had ordered the transfer of Sharma from the post of to the position of ADGP and IGP (Operations) of the

Natarajan Ramesh Babu, who was appointed the of by the EC, was transferred from the post and sent on "waiting for posting order".

Gyanwant Singh, the earlier commissioner, who was transferred by the EC as of the Directorate of Economic Offences, was brought back to his old post, the order stated.

Devendra Prakash Singh, the DIG Midnapore Range, was named as the new Commissioner of Police of in place of

Choudhary, who was made the CP of by the Commission, was send on "waiting for posting order".

Shyam Singh was reinstated as the of in place of Avvaru Ravindranath, who was made the new DC, Zone II (airport division) under the Commissionerate.

who was appointed as the of district by the EC was transferred by the and put on "waiting for posting order".

Abhishek Gupta, the (CO) of Specialised India Reserve Battalions (SIRB) was appointed the new of district, the order said.

The model code of conduct, which came into force on March 10 when the Lok Sabha election was announced, ceased to be in existence, the said on Sunday.

In an instruction to the secretaries of state governments, the commission said the model code has been lifted with immediate effect.

