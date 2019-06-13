Weather mostly dry in UP; Etawah hottest at 44.8 deg C

The was mostly hot and dry in on Wednesday, with being the hottest place in the state, even as capital city saw some respite from the intense heat.

The maximum temperature in settled at 36.4 degrees Celsius, three degrees below the normal, the Meteorological Department office said.

recorded a maximum temperature of 44.8 degrees Celsius, the highest in the state, the said.

The is likely to remain dry over most of eastern till Saturday and rain and thunderstorm is likely at a few places in the region on Sunday, it said.

The said rain and thunderstorm is very likely at isolated places in western on Saturday and at a few places on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)