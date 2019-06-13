Weather mostly dry in UP; Etawah hottest at 44.8 deg C

-
ALSO READ
NHRC notice to UP govt over reports of dilapidated condition of schools in Etawah
Family feud has tarnished SP's image in Mainpuri, claim villagers
Fire destroys wheat crop in Amethi, farmer dies of shock
Seven killed in Agra-Lucknow Expressway accident
5 dead, 30 injured in bus accident on Lucknow-Agra expressway
-
The weather was mostly hot and dry in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, with Etawah being the hottest place in the state, even as capital city Lucknow saw some respite from the intense heat.
The maximum temperature in Lucknow settled at 36.4 degrees Celsius, three degrees below the normal, the Meteorological Department office said.
Etawah recorded a maximum temperature of 44.8 degrees Celsius, the highest in the state, the Met office said.
The weather is likely to remain dry over most of eastern Uttar Pradesh till Saturday and rain and thunderstorm is likely at a few places in the region on Sunday, it said.
The Met office said rain and thunderstorm is very likely at isolated places in western Uttar Pradesh on Saturday and at a few places on Sunday.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU