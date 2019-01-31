West Bengal budget to be placed on February 4

The Budget for the fiscal 2019-20 is scheduled to be placed on February 4, the state's said on Thursday.

The budget session of the state assembly will commence from Friday.

"The budget session will begin with the Governor's address on Friday," said, after the meeting of the and the all-party meeting chaired by

Finance Minister will table the state budget on February 4, he added.

The and the Left Front boycotted both the meetings, accusing the ruling (TMC) of not giving enough importance to the views of the opposition.

"Instead of boycotting, they should attend the meetings to place their views. I would expect that they would attend the House and take part in the proceedings," said.

The opposition also alleged that it was "unprecedented" that no discussion would be held on the Governor's speech.

"Never before we have witnessed such a thing, where there will be no discussion on the Governor's speech," MLA said.

