Microsoft inks pact with Sikkim govt

Microsoft India Thursday said it has signed an agreement with Sikkim government to support the state's efforts in building new-age technology capacity among students and faculty in government schools.
The company, in a statement, said it will focus on enhancing its investment in the education sector in the state.
Under the MoU, Microsoft will support Sikkim to build new age tech capacity among students and faculty in government schools in the state. This will include integration of IT content in the state board curriculum to build student and teacher capacity as well as enhancing digital literacy and digital citizenship, it added.
E-governance is the best way to get the benefits of technology to all the residents of North East India, Microsoft India General Manager Public Sector Manish Prakash said.
"We believe the next step of growth will be to leverage the power of the cloud, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and data; and are very keen to partner with the North East on this journey," Prakash added.
Microsoft has been working closely with several state governments in India to support their digital infrastructure, enhance their citizen services and drive efficiencies in their administrative and governance operations.
It is deploying AI and cloud computing solutions to transform services in different areas including education, agriculture and healthcare.
Close to 150 govt departments and SOEs across states are currently powered by the Microsoft cloud, the statement said.
