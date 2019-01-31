Microsoft inks pact with Sikkim govt

Thursday said it has signed an agreement with government to support the state's efforts in building new-age among students and faculty in government schools.

The company, in a statement, said it will focus on enhancing its investment in the education sector in the state.

Under the MoU, Microsoft will support to build new age tech capacity among students and faculty in government schools in the state. This will include integration of IT content in the state board curriculum to build student and capacity as well as enhancing digital literacy and digital citizenship, it added.

E-governance is the best way to get the benefits of technology to all the residents of North East India, General Manager Public Sector said.

"We believe the next step of growth will be to leverage the power of the cloud, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and data; and are very keen to with the North East on this journey," Prakash added.

Microsoft has been working closely with several state governments in to support their digital infrastructure, enhance their and drive efficiencies in their administrative and governance operations.

It is deploying AI and to transform services in different areas including education, agriculture and

Close to 150 govt departments and SOEs across states are currently powered by cloud, the statement said.

