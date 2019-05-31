West Indies bowl out Pakistan for 105 in World Cup opener

took four wickets as skittled for their second-lowest total of 105 at on Friday.

Thomas finished with four for 27 while 3-42 and 2-4 shared the spoils as Pakistan, sent in to bat, were demolished in just 21.4 overs. Opener and were the joint top-scorers with 22 each in an abysmal display of batting.

The only other batsmen to reach double figures were Wahab Riaz, who scored 18, and (16).

Riaz put on 22 for the last wicket -- the highest stand of the match -- with Mohammad Amir, who made three not out.

Pakistan's lowest score was 74, made against England at on the way to their only title in 1992.

"New experience for me, this being my first World Cup," Thomas told

"I was confident of running in and doing my job. started the job for us, I just followed his footsteps today. Lot of guys tried to mix it up with short balls. I mean, we wanted to execute our plans well."



Imam-ul-Haq was the first batsman to be dismissed, caught behind the wicket by Shai Hope for two off the of left-armer

Russell then struck twice, opener Fakhar in his first over and having caught behind off a sharp rising delivery for eight.

Babar was caught by Hope off paceman Thomas to leave in deep trouble at 62-4 in the 14th over.

Holder removed Sarfaraz Ahmed, and in the space of nine balls for just three runs.

Some late hitting from Riaz took over the 100-mark but they face a heavy defeat.

Fast bowler Amir is making his World Cup debut for Pakistan. He missed the 2011 and 2015 World Cups due to a five-year spot-fixing ban.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)