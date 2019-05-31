What is in store for those who took on BJP, asks Hardik Patel

Patel Friday congratulated Shah on becoming Union home minister, but also wondered what will be the fate of people like him who "fought against" the saffron party.

Shah was inducted in the second government at the after winning his maiden Lok Sabha election from Gandhinagar.

"I extend warm wishes to Shri Shahji for becoming the But, some bhakts (a term often used for supporters of the BJP or Narendra Modi) have messaged me today 'What will happen to you now Hardik'.

"It means that bhakts are very happy after Shah became Whether youths like me who fought against the BJP will be killed? God's wish will be final," Patel, who led the Patidar quota agitation in four years ago, tweeted.

The young Patidar had campaigned extensively for the during the Lok Sabha election.

During the agitation for inclusion of the Patidar community in OBC category, Patel had often targeted Shah, alleging that the BJP government in the state treated the agitators harshly at Shah's behest.

