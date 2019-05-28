When Malinga shared his slow ball secrets with Stoinis

Sportsmanship pipped rivalry when Sri Lanka's key paceman shared his trade secrets with Australia's soon after his side lost a warm-up match to the defending champions.

humbled by five wickets, chasing a 240-run target.

It was a sight to watch as and Stoinis engaged themselves in a conversation during which the Lankan 'toe-crusher' demonstrated the slow ball execution.

It prompted the official twitter handle to post a video of giving 'slow ball' secrets.

"Even after a heavy defeat, stuck around to teach the secrets of his slower ball#SpiritOfCricket #CWC19," the tweet read.

"Stoinis asked me something about how I bowl the slower ballvariation is very important in the short format game. I want to give all the tips because I want to help whoever wants to know," said Malinga.

"I'll give the tricks about how to bowl the slower ball and which situations to use them. I'm really happy to work with him," he added.

Asked if Stoinis will be seen slower ones like Malinga during , Malinga said, "Not round-arm, but I expect him to bowl the dipping slower ball.

