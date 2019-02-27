UK minister holds talks with Sushma Swaraj, Qureshi

Britain's Wednesday held talks with and her Pakistani counterpart to prevent a further escalation of tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours following the attack.

Tensions between and rose following the February 14 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's district in which 40 CRPF soldiers were killed. Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Following the incident, bombed and destroyed JeM's biggest training camp in Balakot in Pakistan's restive province, about 80-km from the Line of Control (LoC) early Tuesday, killing a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders.

On Wednesday, claimed it shot down two Indian fighter jets over Pakistani air space and arrested a pilot.

"I've been in touch with Swaraj of and Qureshi of I've spoken to both of them about the situation. We are urging restraint on all sides," Hunt said in a statement issued by the (FCO).

"The UK is very concerned about rising tensions in between India and Pakistan. Both countries are good friends of the UK," he said.

"Neither side wants to see this escalate further but this is going to take really critical restraint in the days ahead and we are doing everything we can to support the de-escalation of the tensions that are happening at the moment," Hunt said.

The latest development follows a lengthy discussion on the "security and humanitarian situation in Kashmir" in the earlier on Wednesday.

British had informed MPs in the that the UK remained in regular contact with both countries and was working towards de-escalating tensions.

One of her other ministers in the FCO Mark Field told Parliament that he will be in India on a three-day pre-scheduled visit from Thursday where he will carry on the UK's efforts to encourage dialogue between India and Pakistan.

India launched a major diplomatic offensive against Pakistan after the attack and highlighted Pakistan's role in using terrorism as an instrument of state policy.

The international community led by the US pressed Pakistan to deny safe haven to terror groups operating form its soil and bring the perpetrators of the to justice.

India has asked Pakistan to take immediate and verifiable action against terrorists and terror groups operating from territories under its control.

also announced the withdrawal of the Most Favoured Nation status for Pakistan and hiked the customs duty by 200 per cent on goods originating from Pakistan.

