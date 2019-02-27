Athawale meets party workers in UP

and RPI (A) Wednesday held a meeting with party workers here ahead of the this year.

The politically crucial sends 80 MPs to the

"A meeting of party workers from different parts of the state was held at Jhulelal Maidan in the state capital. I came here to strengthen the party, which was quite active and strong in when was the minister," Athawale told

He said he came here to "protect my land (vote-bank) which has been encroached by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)".

The for Social Justice also showered praise on and the latter's vision of taking everyone along.

"People of know that SP and BSP were once arch enemies. Why have they joined hands now? Only to defeat Narendra Modiji. All people are not happy with this alliance," he said.

Athawale also claimed that the BJP will win 300 seats in the general elections, thanks to the various welfare schemes of the Centre and the "strong image" of the

The (A) said his party wished to contest three seats in the northern state and had spoken to regarding the same.

"If the BJP does not give us any seat, we will contest (as independent) on some of the seats, while on others, we will support the BJP," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)