White House bars Bolton from releasing book, cites 'top secret' material

The on Wednesday said that former security advisor cannot publish in its current form a book reportedly containing explosive evidence concerning President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.

The Security Council said after preliminary review of the manuscript -- a vetting process applied to any employees writing books -- that it contained "significant amounts of classified information."



"Some of this information is at the TOP SECRET level," the NSC said in a letter to Bolton's lawyer Charles Cooper, adding that "the manuscript may not be published or otherwise disclosed without the deletion of this classified information.