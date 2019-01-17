Why Rs 1-cr fine shouldn't be slapped for flouting NGT order: CPCB to RIL

The Control Board has asked why a fine of Rs 1 crore should not be slapped on it and prosecution not initiated over non compliance of order on installation of anti- "vapour recovery" systems (VRS) at fuel stations.

The CPCB had earlier slapped a fine of Rs 1 crore each on three for their failure to install VRS systems at fuel stations.

The CPCB said that the had on September 28 directed to ensure installation of VRS in petrol pumps selling more than 300 kilolitres per month (KL/M) but the informed that there is no such It also said that there are two selling less than 300 KL/M and VRS will be installed by December 31, 2018.

In a letter dated January 8, the CPCB said informed it that installation of VRS stage II at selling less than 300 KL/month has been completed but no compliance status was submitted with respect to installation of VRS IB at these stations.

Vapour recovery system 1B is used to control the vapour released during the offloading of fuel at distribution centres. Vapour recovery system Stage 2 is used to control the vapour while the fuel is transferred from holding tanks to vehicles.

"The above status indicates non-compliance of NGT order and therefore, in view of above, a notice is hereby served to show cause as to why environment compensation of Rs one crore shall not be levied and prosecution not initiated against Reliance industries for non-compliance of NGT order," CPCB S P S Parihar said in the notice.

Vapour is an instrument to capture displaced vapours that emerge from inside a vehicle's fuel tank while filling petrol or diesel in it.

In December, the CPCB had imposed fine on firms Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, and Indian Oil Corporation Limited.