Kohli fined for aggressive appealing during tense clash against Afghanistan

skipper has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee for appealing in an aggressive manner during their tense win over Afghanistan, here Saturday.

"Kohli was found to have breached Article 2.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Support Personnel, which relates to "Excessive appealing during an International Match", an ICC release said.

Saturday's incident occurred in the 29th over of the innings, when Kohli advanced towards umpire after pacer Jasprit Bumrah struck on his pads and appealed for an lbw decision.

It was a breach of Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which carries a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Kohli admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by the match referee of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, and as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Kohli, for whom it was the second offence since the introduction of the revised Code in September 2016.

Kohli now has two demerit points after having got one demerit point during the Pretoria Test against on 15 January 2018.

On-field umpires and Richard Illingworth, third umpire and fourth official levelled the charges.

When a reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points and a is banned.

Two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first for the player.

Demerit points to remain on a Player or Player Support Personnel's disciplinary record for a period of 24 months from their imposition following which they will be expunged.