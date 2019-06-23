FIR against BSP MP for giving false affidavit during polls

An FIR has been registered



against for giving a false affidavit during elections.

The FIR was registered by Assistant District Election Officer after it was found that he had mentioned 13 cases against him in his election affidavit but had total 24 cases against him.

The FIR was lodged under different sections of IPC including 177 (furnishing false information), 420 (forgery) besides others.

said the action has been taken after report of DIG, Election cell that mentions that he had 24 cases aginst him.

BJP candidate had made the complaint in this regard with the administration.

Rai, who has been accused of rape, had surrendered before a court in on Saturday and the remanded him in 14-day judicial custody.

An FIR was registered against Rai on May 1 on a complaint by a college student who had alleged that he took her home on the pretext of meeting his wife but sexually assaulted her.

Rai, who has denied the rape allegations, had been on the run since the lodging of the FIR.

The parliamentarian from the Ghosi constituency in was declared absconder by the local court.

