Wife of UK scholar jailed for life in UAE blames London

The wife of a British scholar who was sentenced to life for spying in the accused on Thursday of refusing to defend her husband for fear of upsetting

The sentencing of 31-year-old on Wednesday shocked Britain and put political pressure on Britain views the UAE as a strategic ally which it supplies with arms.

The oil-rich Gulf state said on Thursday that Hedges can still appeal the verdict or request "presidential clemency".

"Both sides hope to find an to the case," the UAE foreign ministry said.

But Dubai's apparent attempt to put the dispute behind it came only after an unusual diplomatic scandal erupted in

Hedges's wife gave an impassioned interview to radio on her return from the court hearing.

She accused the of placing its interests above those of an innocent Briton.

"I got the impression that they were putting their interests with the UAE above a British citizen's rightful freedom and his welfare and his right to just a fair trial, just to freedom," Tejada said.

"They were stepping on eggshells instead of taking a firm stance." Hedges was detained at airport on May 5 while researching the UAE's foreign and internal security policies after the Arab Spring revolutions of 2011.

Hunt became in July but only began to speak out about the case after Hedges's family went public with of his arrest in early October.

The scholar was released on bail on October 29 and top British officials appeared stunned by Wednesday's court ruling.

told a session of parliament she was "deeply disappointed" and instructed the to "continue to press this matter at the highest level with the Emiratis".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)