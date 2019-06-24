Will fully cooperate with Centre to improve law and order in Delhi: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Monday said he will fully cooperate with the Centre to improve the law and order situation in the city, a day after his party held the BJP responsible for a spurt in crimes in the national capital.

The city has reported nine murders since Saturday.

"We need to work together to improve the law and order situation The government has started installing CCTV cameras at a large scale. This will help a lot in controlling crimes in the capital. We will get the feed of any crime taking place in the city. It will help in taking necessary steps immediately," he said.

"All agencies, governments and residents of Delhi need to work together. We will fully cooperate with the central government. Keeping aside, we need to work together to improve the law and order situation in the city," Kejriwal said.

Earlier in the day, (AAP) leader said in the Rajya Sabha that Delhi was emerging as the "crime capital" of the country and urged the to convene a meeting to discuss the issue.

Kerjiwal's remarks come a few days after he assured of his government's cooperation to develop Delhi.

At a meeting with the PM recently, he had said he would examine the possibility of integrating the Centre's Ayushman Bharat programme with his government's health scheme in the national capital.

Since the AAP came to power in 2015, the has been at loggerheads with the Centre over several issues. Kejriwal, his ministers and party leaders have often accused the of creating hurdles for the city government.

