Will no challenge Ayodhya verdict: Litigant Iqbal Ansari

Expressing satisfaction with the Supreme Court judgment in the Ayodhya case, Iqbal Ansari, one of the litigants, on Saturday said he will not challenge it in court.

The apex court directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot at an alternative place to the Sunni Waqf Board, one of the parties in the decades long contentious dispute, for building a mosque.

"We welcome the Supreme Court decision and the biggest happiness is that it is finally curtains down on this long pending issue," Ansari told PTI on phone from Ayodhya.

"We will not challenge the court verdict from our side," he said, adding that "we are very happy with the decision."



Ansari said it was always being said that whatever the court will say will be correct.

"We respect the decision. Now this is the responsibility of the government where it provides land for the mosque. This is a sort of victory of the Muslims," he said.

