Dhaka ready to take back 'illegal' Bangladeshis if evidence provided

The issue of amended Citizenship Act is an internal matter of India, Advisor to Hasina on international affairs, Gauhar Rizvi, said

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

The issue of amended Citizenship Act is an internal matter of India.

An advisor to Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said the country will take back any citizen of the neighbouring nation staying in India illegally, if evidence is provided.

The issue of amended Citizenship Act is an internal matter of India, Advisor to Hasina on international affairs, Gauhar Rizvi, said.

"We will take back any Bangladeshi citizen staying in India illegally. But India has to prove that," Rizvi told reporters here.

He said Muslims, Hindus, Christians and Buddhists co- exist peacefully in Bangladesh.
First Published: Tue, December 17 2019. 19:05 IST

