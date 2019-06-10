Rupee pares gains, settles 19 paise lower against US dollar

The surrendered all its early gains and closed 19 paise lower at 69.65 against the US Monday amid strengthening of the greenback against Asian currencies and rising

At the interbank foreign exchange (forex), the domestic opened at 69.40 a and gained further strength to touch a high of 69.38 during the day.

The domestic currency, however, could not hold on to the gains and fell to 69.68.

The finally settled at 69.65 a dollar, down 19 paise over its previous close.

The Indian unit had settled at 69.46 against the US Friday.

" was unable to hold the morning gains amid higher and stronger dollar against Asian currencies," said V K Sharma, Head-PCG & Capital Market Strategy,

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.34 per to 96.87.

However, gains in domestic equities and foreign fund inflows supported the rupee and capped its losses to some extent, they added.

The BSE benchmark Sensex Monday rose 169 points, led by gains in IT stocks amid positive global cues. The NSE barometer Nifty gained 52 points to reclaim the 11,900 level.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.14 per to USD 63.38 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the 10-year government bond yield was at 7.07 per on Monday.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets, putting in Rs 216.20 crore Monday, provisional data showed.

Meanwhile, (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 69.3019 and for rupee/euro at 78.0691. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 88.0217 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 63.92.

