With 20-plus brands, Rohit Sharma is new blue-eyed boy for corporate firms

His elegant batting performance has always won fans but a record breaking show in the 2019 World Cup is slowly making Indian vice-captain a favourite with corporate bigwigs.

A stupendous start as a Test opener has only helped in 'Brand Rohit' get the kind of traction many believe that he always deserved.

According to the sources in Rohit's management team, one of India's finest batsmen in contemporary times endorses more than 20 brands at the moment.

"Currently, some of the notable brands that Rohit is endorsing include CEAT tyres, Adidas, Hublot watches, Relispray, Rasna, Trusox, SHARP electronics, Dream 11 etc to name a few," a source close to the cricketer told PTI.

While the financial modalities can't be disclosed, industry insiders believe that the 32-year-old's earnings will see a quantum jump of Rs 75 crore per annum.

Rohit currently charges Rs 1 crore per day for each brand which can be anything from TVC (television commercial shoot), promotional event, print or digital commitments.

"The World Cup where he became first batsman to hit five hundreds upped his brand value considerably. And now, the stupendous performances as a Test opener is like an icing on the cake," a member of corporate brand, who is working with Rohit said.

"It's not only about cricket but his image that he is one among us makes him a relatable brand with youth as well as family audience.