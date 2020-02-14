Ramayan-theme based train taking routes linked with Ram by March-end: Rlys

With Ramayana-themed interiors and bhajans playing on board, the Railways' next edition of the Express, which take pilgrims to locations associated with Lord Ram, will give passengers the feel of being on a temple on wheels, a senior official said on Friday.

The train is likely to be launched after March 10, Railway Board Chairman V K Yadav said, adding that its annual schedule will be released in the coming week.

"The train will originate from different locations -- north, south, east and west -- so that people from across the country can avail its services. The exterior and the interior of the train will be Ramayana-themed. We can have bhajans playing on board. IRCTC is planning the schedule and packages, and we are hoping to run the train after Holi," Yadav said in a press briefing.

Earlier, the Railways ran a special train named after Lord Ram, covering the destinations associated with the mythological character.

This train called the 'Shri Express', which can carry 800 passengers, started its service from November 14.

While the Shri Express covered important destinations of the Ramayana circuit such as Nandigram, Sitamarhi, Janakpur, Varanasi, Prayag, Shringverpur, Chitrakoot, Nasik, Hampi, Ayodhya and Rameshwaram, the itinerary of the new Ramayana train is yet to be revealed.