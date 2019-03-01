Wockhardt gets USFDA not for generic prostrate cancer drug

Pharma and biotech Ltd on Friday said it has received approval from the US health regulator for its tablet acetate.

The approval granted by the (USFDA) is for 250mg tablet of acetate, a generic version of Zytiga, marketed in US and other countries by Johnson & Johnson, the company said in a statement.

is used to treat men with that has spread to other parts of the body, it added.

Commenting on the approval, Founder said, "This is one more product in Wockhardt's growing portfolio of in the US and has several pending ANDA's for "



He further said, "Along with oncology products, specialty products remain a focus area for our US business and for creating a sustainable growth worldwide."



will be launching the product in the US in a short period of time and is being manufactured at a contract manufacturing facility, based near

