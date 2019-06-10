Woman, 3 children commit suicide in Jaisalmer

A woman and her three children allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a water tank in district of on Monday, police said.

Rambha, 35, along with daughter Kamla, 10, sons Jabraram, 7, and Chagnaram, 4, jumped into the water tank located outside their home in Netasar village here, said SHO of Khetasar Police Station Vagat Singh.

The bodies were handed over to family members after post-mortem, he said, adding, that the matter was being probed.

The reason for the suicide was not clear, and no note has yet been found, Singh said. Rambha's husband was not home at the time of the incident, he said.

Meanwhile, Rambha's brother has said the four could have accidentally fallen into the tank and that it was not a case of suicide, the said.

