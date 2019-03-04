Woman among 3 held for supplying drugs in Delhi

Three persons, including a woman, were arrested for allegedly supplying in different parts of the national capital and valued at Rs 50 lakh in grey market was seized, police said Monday.

The accused have been identified as Sarwar Ali (32), Pradeep Dabas (42), both residents of Delhi, and alias Baazi (37), resident of Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh), they said.

Ali, an alleged drug supplier, was arrested with 200 gram from near Nigam Bodh Ghat at around 9.30 AM on Wednesday, of Police (Crime) A K said.

On the instance of Ali, Baazi was apprehended on Saturday from Bareilly while she was delivering drug to Pradeep Dabas of Mangolpur. Total 200 gram was recovered from her possession and 100 grams from Dabas, added.

Earlier, Pankaj (31) and (24) were arrested with 210 gram and 280 gram heroin in December and January respectively, police said.

Iqbal, Baazi's son-in-law, informed that suppliers from used to purchase heroin from her, the said.

Pankaj had also disclosed that he used to purchase heroin from Baazi, said.

