Woman's paramour kills her hubby, nephew

An extra-marital affair Monday resulted in the killing of a woman's 45-year-old husband and his nephew allegedly by her paramour and his accomplices in village in Gujarat's district, police said, adding two persons were also injured in the clash.

Police have arrested six of the nine accused on the charge of murder.

"The wife of the 45-year-old deceased was having an affair with the prime accused Somaji Thakor, who is still absconding," said of Police Manjita Vanzara.

The incident occurred when the woman's husband and his nephew confronted Thakor over the issue, following which they and their relatives were attacked with sharp-edged weapons by Thakor and his accomplices, Vanzara said, adding further investigation is underway.

