342 Rajasthan jail wardens pass out from BSF training centre in J-K

-
ALSO READ
Panel to probe encroachment of forest land
3 children rescued from forced labour in J-K's Udhampur
Woman dies, 29 injured in two separate road accidents in J-K
2 inter-state narcotic smugglers held in J-K with 202 kg poppy straw
JK Police sets up NARC cell to prepare database to counter organised crime in Udhampur
-
As many as 342 jail wardens of Rajasthan state police passed out Wednesday from the subsidiary training centre of the Border Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district.
BSF IG Harminder Singh, who was the chief guest on the occasion, took the salute of the parade.
A total of 342 jail wardens of the Rajasthan Prison Department were administered the oath of service and loyalty to the nation, officials said.
They were given intensive training for six months in various aspects of physical training, weapon handling, drill, endurance and other various subjects related to prison department to make them efficient jail wardens.
A large number of prominent citizens, district officers and heads of various security forces were present on the occasion.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU