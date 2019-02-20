342 Rajasthan jail wardens pass out from BSF training centre in J-K

As many as 342 jail wardens of state police passed out Wednesday from the subsidiary training centre of the Border Security Forces in and Kashmir's district.

BSF IG Harminder Singh, who was the chief guest on the occasion, took the salute of the parade.

A total of 342 jail wardens of the were administered the oath of service and loyalty to the nation, officials said.

They were given intensive training for six months in various aspects of physical training, weapon handling, drill, endurance and other various subjects related to to make them efficient jail wardens.

A large number of prominent citizens, district officers and heads of various security forces were present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)