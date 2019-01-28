All new Maruti Baleno launched with sporty front grill: Check price, specs

The country's largest India Monday launched an updated version of its popular premium hatchback Baleno, priced between Rs 5.4 lakh and Rs 8.77 lakh.

The updated features a new sporty front grill with wider stance, apart from having precision cut smoked two-tone 16-inch alloy wheels, India (MSI) said in a statement.

Besides, it also has a new infotainment system with rear parking camera integration, navigation with live traffic and vehicle information, and alerts on the screen further add to the driving convenience, it added.

Commenting on the launch, MSI Senior Executive Director, R S said, "Keeping our customer-centric philosophy at the core of product conceptualization, this new will further enhance the brand's appeal".

He said the has been a resounding success for in the highly competitive premium hatchback segment.

"Recently, it has achieved another landmark in its journey by achieving a milestone of 5 lakh sales within a record time of 38 months," added.

The Baleno continues to be available in both 1.2 litre petrol and 1.3 litre diesel engines options.

The petrol variant is priced between Rs 5.4 lakh and Rs 7.45 lakh for manual transmission option, while the option is pegged between Rs 7.48 and Rs 8.77 lakh.

The diesel variant is available only in manual transmission option priced between Rs 6.6 lakh and Rs 8.6 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

MSI said the has safety features, including dual airbags, ABS (antilock braking system) with (electronic brake force distribution) and brake assist, pre-tensioner and force limiter seat belts with reminder, ISOFIX child restraint system, speed alert system and rear parking sensors are standard across variants.

"Baleno complies with offset, side crash and pedestrian safety norms," the company said.