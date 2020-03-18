YES Bank resumes operations; all services available for customers now

-
Yes Bank on Wednesday said it has resumed operations, and all its banking services are available for its customers now.
"Our banking services are now operational. You can now experience the full suite of our services. Thank you for your patience and co-operation. #YESforYOU @RBI @FinMinIndia," the lender tweeted.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had put restriction on the lender on March 5, under which the bank's customers were allowed to withdraw up to Rs 50,000 till April 3.
The government notified the Yes Bank reconstruction scheme last week.
