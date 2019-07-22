Youth Cong march turns violent, University College reopens

: A march taken out by activists of the Youth Congress and Kerala Students Union (KSU) Monday to the Secretariat here, protesting against issues relating to the University College, turned violent following which police used lathis and burst teargas shells to disperse them.

As the march led by Youth Congress president and Idukki MP, Dean Kuriakose reached the Secretariat from the Press Club and the leaders squatted on the road raising slogans, a section of the activists allegedly hurled stones and bottles at police personnel.

Police burst teargas shells and used lathis to disperse the activists.

Some activists who were injured have been removed to hospital.

Following the violence, KSU state President, K M Abijith, who was on an indefinite fast in front of the Secretariat for the past eight days demanding a judicial probe into various events which unfolded in the University College, was removed to the Thiruvananthapuram medical college hospital.

Dean Kuriakose, holding the teargas shells hurled by police, said the agitation would continue and would be taken forward by the Youth Congress.

Meanwhile, the University College here, which was closed following the stabbing of a student, re-opened after 10 days, amid heavy police security.

Students were allowed inside the campus after their identity cards were verified by college teachers and police.

A new Principal, Dr C C Babu has also taken charge.

The college had been closed since July 12 when Akhil, a BA final year Political science student was stabbed inside the campus allegedly by some leaders of the pro pro CPI(m) Students Federation of India (SFI).

The stabbing incident had caused widespread outrage and saw students coming out in large numbers protesting against the SFI leaders for the first time.

SFI college unit president and secretary R Sivaranjith and N Nazeem, the prime accused, respectively were among those arrested in connection with the stabbing incident.

In more embarrassment, police had also seized seized answer sheets and a seal from the house of Sivaranjith. The two were found ranked first and 28th in the Kerala Public Service commission rank-list for Civil Police officers.

As protests mounted, Kerala Governor, P Sathasivam, summoned the university Vice Chancellor.

Meanwhile, after a gap of 18 years, the Kerala Students Union (KSU), the students wing of the opposition Congress, opened its unit at the university college.

The pro-CPI(M) Students Federation of India (SFI), was the only students union functioning in the University college until now.

