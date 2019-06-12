'YSR Cong workers damage plaque unveiled by Naidu'

The supporters Tuesday allegedly vandalised a plaque inside the Zilla Parishad function hall here, unveiled by former N Chandrababu Naidu, said officials.

The vandalisation of the plaque triggered tension between the TDA and YSRC workers, necessitating deployment of police to avert clash between the rival party workers, they said.

The plaque was unveiled by in February to mark the inauguration of the works on the deep water port works in port town Machilipatnam, the headquarters of district, they added.

The YSRC supporters were allegedly opposed to the installation of the plaque as it did not carry the names of the newly-elected YSRC leaders.

Zilla Parishad Sheik Salaam lodged a complaint with the police, seeking legal action for demolishing the public property.

A case has been registered and the investigation is on, said Machilipatnam of Police Mehaboob Basha.

and Zilla Parishad visited the site and expressed shock over the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)