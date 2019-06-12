Aspiring CA held for duping people by creating fake government websites

A 23-year-old aspiring charted was arrested for allegedly people after creating fake government websites and misleading people by offering them free laptops and solar panels, police said Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Rohit Soni, a resident of Churu in Rajasthan, is a B.Com graduate, they said.

According to a police statement, he had created a called 'Modi-laptop' and 'free-solar-panel'.

However, he had closed down the after an IIT graduate was arrested for similar cheating recently, police said.

"Police arrested Soni from Churu district after they received information that someone had created fake http://modi- sarkaari-yojana.in and http:olar-panel.sarkaari-yojana.in under the garb of the central government's flagship scheme," Anyesh Roy, DCP (Cyber Crime), said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Soni started a blog in 2016 which became very popular and later he decided to earn money through his blog, the DCP said.

He created fake websites which gave a false impression of being a government websites which offered free solar panels and laptops, he said.

The accused asked the visitors to click on a link for confirming their application for free solar-panel and laptops, police said.

However, the link actually made the visitor to download an app "4Fun" and for every download he got Rs 6, they added.

