DoE organises draw to fill seats in entry level classes in schools

The Directorate of Education (DoE) Tuesday organised a computerised draw to fill vacant seats in the entry level classes in private schools under the EWS/DG category.
There were close to 14,000 vacant seats in 1700 private unaided recognised schools in the national capital.
The draw for admission to nursery, KG and Class 1 was held for 8200 seats for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Disadvantaged Group (DG) category.
