JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Aspiring CA held for duping people by creating fake government websites

Oscar dates shifted in 2021 and 2022 for Olympics, Super Bowl
Business Standard

DoE organises draw to fill seats in entry level classes in schools

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Directorate of Education (DoE) Tuesday organised a computerised draw to fill vacant seats in the entry level classes in private schools under the EWS/DG category.

There were close to 14,000 vacant seats in 1700 private unaided recognised schools in the national capital.

The draw for admission to nursery, KG and Class 1 was held for 8200 seats for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Disadvantaged Group (DG) category.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 12 2019. 00:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU