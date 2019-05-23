YSRC Legislature to meet on Saturday;Jagan to take oath as CM

With the all set to wrest power in Andhra Pradesh, the will meet here on May 25 to formally elect its chief Jaganmohan as leader, party sources said Thursday.

will take oath as in the temple-town of on May 30, the sources said.

The YSRC is on course to secure a landslide win in the assembly elections as the latest trends show it is leading in over 150 seats out of the total 175 in the State.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)