Yuzvendra Chahal and HTS introduce CheQmate

-
ALSO READ
Chahal unveils CheQmate brand at WC send-off ceremony
Winner of UC Miss Cricket Debuts at New York Times Square Billboard
Sports schedule for Saturday, January 19.
Shimron Hetmyer's century helps Windies level series against England
It's high time, Pakistan should be taught a lesson: Yuzvendra Chahal
-
India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in association with High Times Solutions (HTS) has started lifestyle brand "CheQmate".
This is Chahal's maiden entrepreneurial venture.
"With the launch of CheQmate, my partner, HTS and I, open our arms to brand collaborations for future. Initially, we plan to deal in lifestyle products and services like games, ventures and sub-brands to offer Indian sports lovers with one of a kind experience," Chahal said.
Piyush Sachdeva, MD and CEO, HTS stated, "I am very excited to make this collaboration a success and wholeheartedly invite others to be a part of this exciting and rewarding initiative.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU