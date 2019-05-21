Yuzvendra Chahal and HTS introduce CheQmate

spinner Yuzvendra in association with (HTS) has started lifestyle brand "CheQmate".

This is Chahal's maiden entrepreneurial venture.

"With the launch of CheQmate, my partner, HTS and I, open our arms to brand collaborations for future. Initially, we plan to deal in and services like games, and to offer Indian sports lovers with one of a kind experience," said.

Piyush Sachdeva, MD and CEO, HTS stated, "I am very excited to make this collaboration a success and wholeheartedly invite others to be a part of this exciting and rewarding initiative.

