JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Major fire erupts at shop in Kerala

'Humans' cancelled after three seasons
Business Standard

Yuzvendra Chahal and HTS introduce CheQmate

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in association with High Times Solutions (HTS) has started lifestyle brand "CheQmate".

This is Chahal's maiden entrepreneurial venture.

"With the launch of CheQmate, my partner, HTS and I, open our arms to brand collaborations for future. Initially, we plan to deal in lifestyle products and services like games, ventures and sub-brands to offer Indian sports lovers with one of a kind experience," Chahal said.

Piyush Sachdeva, MD and CEO, HTS stated, "I am very excited to make this collaboration a success and wholeheartedly invite others to be a part of this exciting and rewarding initiative.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 21 2019. 13:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements