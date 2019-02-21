IIFL Home Finance, Maharashtra govt sign MoU for building houses under PMAY

-
IIFL Home Finance Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra government for capacity building for affordable housing through credit-linked subsidy scheme (CLSS) under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).
Through this MoU, housing department of Maharashtra will make provisions and facilitate permissions for IIFL Home Finance (IIFL HFL) to educate customers and enlighten them about the benefits of PMAY, a statement from the company said.
Under the agreed terms and conditions, IIFL HFL will be able to conduct on the spot counselling for home buyers visiting its branches, give presentations to defined audiences, and proactively call potential customers to facilitate home loans helping them avail CLSS subsidy benefits, it said.
