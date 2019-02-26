JUST IN
Hours after air strike, Army tweets poem on being powerful

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Hours after the Indian Air Force hit terror camps inside Pakistan, the Army Tuesday tweeted a Hindi poem which says that "if you are docile and polite before the enemy, he may consider you as a coward, the way Kauravas treated Pandavas".

The poem by Hindi poet Ramdhari Singh 'Dinkar' was tweeted by Additional Director General, Public Information on its official handle.

Peace overtures, the poem says, is possible only when you are in a powerful position and capable to win.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 26 2019. 11:31 IST

