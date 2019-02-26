Hours after air strike, Army tweets poem on being powerful

-
ALSO READ
Dhritarashtra to Duryodhana, all Mahabharata characters 'alive' today: Pranab
Pak accuses Indian Air Force of violating LoC
Serendipity Arts Festival: Addressing issues of the hour with theatre
India carries out air strikes inside Pakistan: Sources
Kejriwal lauds IAF pilots for striking terror targets inside Pakistan
-
Hours after the Indian Air Force hit terror camps inside Pakistan, the Army Tuesday tweeted a Hindi poem which says that "if you are docile and polite before the enemy, he may consider you as a coward, the way Kauravas treated Pandavas".
The poem by Hindi poet Ramdhari Singh 'Dinkar' was tweeted by Additional Director General, Public Information on its official handle.
Peace overtures, the poem says, is possible only when you are in a powerful position and capable to win.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU