Zoya forays into south India with store in Bengaluru

After three stores in Mumbai



and Delhi, Zoya, a luxury fine jewellery brand from the House of Tata, made its foray into south India with a 3,300 square feet boutique here.

Business Head, Amanpreet Ahluwalia, said, in a statement on Monday: "Having received a wonderful response from the North and West of India, we couldn't have found a location (Vittal Mallya road) for our Bengaluru boutique that resonated more perfectly with the brand.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)