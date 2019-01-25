Alibaba slams U.S. treatment of Huawei, efforts to curb China's rise

By and Sijia Jiang

KONG (Reuters) - A senior executive slammed the United States' treatment of as "extremely unfair", saying measures by the country to curb the firm's access to their markets was "very politically motivated".

Joe Tsai, the e-commerce giant's executive vice-chairman, also sharply criticised what he called an attempt by the to curb China's rise via a trade war.

He struck an optimistic note about China's economy, saying it remained fundamentally strong despite a slowdown, and added that stimulus such as tax cuts needed to be imposed to prop it up even as it battles U.S. efforts to dent its businesses.

U.S. Donald Trump's administration has not only slapped crippling tariffs on Chinese imports, it has also stepped up scrutiny of Chinese investments in the country and torpedoed many deals citing national security concerns.

Huawei, the world's biggest network equipment maker, has been caught up in the crosshairs, with the alleging its products could be used by for espionage.

Huawei has repeatedly denied the allegation.

"I think what the and together with the Five - what they're trying to do with Huawei - is a bit unfair, there's definitely a political agenda behind it," Tsai said at a BreakingViews event in Kong.

The and its allies, and New Zealand, have restricted Huawei's access to their markers, while and the are reviewing whether to curb access.

Last month, Meng Wanzhou, Huawei's chief, was arrested in Canada, sparking a diplomatic row between and She faces extradition to the

Tsai, a Canadian passport holder, said he hoped the relationship between and would improve.

"I love Canadians, they're great," Tsai joked when asked about Meng's arrest, calling it a politically charged question.

"ANTI- PROBLEM"

Relations between and have deteriorated rapidly amid a tit-for-tat escalation in tariffs that has roiled financial markets and raised fears over the impact on global supply chains and investment plans.

" Trump may have started it focusing on the trade deficit itself ... but over the course of the last nine months it was blown into a bigger anti-China problem," Tsai said, adding the trade war has spurred anti-China sentiment.

"It worries everybody."

has been previously critical of the trade war as well, with founder calling the spat the "most stupid thing in the world."

The company, which promised in 2017 to create a million U.S. jobs, backed out last year, blaming the trade war.

Tsai said U.S. regulators had made it very difficult for to make investments in the country, adding that the company would look at other parts of the world for investment.

Just last year, a panel rejected a bid by Ant Financial, which Ma owns together with Alibaba executives, to buy U.S. money transfer company on national security concerns.

Among the most high-profile Chinese deals to be scuttled under the Trump administration, the $1.2 billion deal's failure was a major blow for Ma, who was looking to expand Ant's footprint amid fierce competition back home from rival Tencent Holdings Ltd's WeChat.

CHINA OPTIMISM

Brushing aside the pains of the trade war, Tsai said people were over worried about China's economy. Chinese consumers are still fundamentally very strong and consumption in China is going to grow over the next 5-10 years, he said.

Comments from Tsai come at a time when China's economic growth has slowed to its weakest pace in nearly three decades amid faltering domestic demand and bruising U.S. tariffs.

Growth is expected to ease further this year.

Tsai said Alibaba will continue to invest aggressively despite the uncertain business environment.

Asia's second most valuable public company has been investing heavily in to win new customers as China's urban market shows signs of saturation.

(Reporting By in and Sijia Jiang; Additional reporting by in Beijing; Writing by Sayantani Ghosh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

