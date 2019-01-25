BOJ's Kuroda says demographic changes could make c.bank's job difficult

DAVOS, (Reuters) - of Japan Kuroda said on Friday changes in demographics, such as an ageing population, could make the central bank's job difficult by lowering the economy's long-term growth rate.

"If the long-term growth rate declines, together with demographic changes, the natural rate of interest will decline and increase risk for central banks facing a zero lower bound," Kuroda said in a seminar at the in

He also said an ageing society could lead to weaker credit demand, pushing financial institutions to take on more risk in search of higher yields and potentially destabilising the financial system.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)