No one on Deutsche Bank board pushing for Commerzbank tie-up: union

-
ALSO READ
Commerzbank swings to net profit in second-quarter but sees higher costs
Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank increasingly open to merger: Spiegel
German finmin looking at Deutsche, Commerzbank merger scenarios - Focus
Commerzbank beats second quarter profit forecast but sees higher costs
Deutsche Bank had limited need to know details of Danske transactions, executive says
-
BERLIN (Reuters) - No one on the supervisory board of Deutsche Bank is pushing for a near-term merger with rival Commerzbank, a Deutsche board member said.
"At the moment conditions are definitely not ripe," said Frank Bsirske, a member of Deutsche Bank's supervisory board member and chairman of Germany's Verdi trade union.
"And for that reason it is currently not a topic either," he told journalists in Berlin on Thursday evening.
(Reporting by Holger Hansen; writing by Tom Sims; editing by Thomas Seythal)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU