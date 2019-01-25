No one on Deutsche Bank board pushing for Commerzbank tie-up: union

(Reuters) - No one on the supervisory board of is pushing for a near-term merger with rival Commerzbank, a Deutsche said.

"At the moment conditions are definitely not ripe," said Frank Bsirske, a member of Deutsche Bank's supervisory and chairman of Germany's Verdi trade union.

"And for that reason it is currently not a topic either," he told journalists in on Thursday evening.

(Reporting by Holger Hansen; writing by Tom Sims; editing by Thomas Seythal)

