Exclusive: Hindu group RSS urges Modi to resist U.S. push to ease e-commerce curbs

By Aditya and Ahmed

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - A Hindu nationalist group close to has urged him to resist pressure from the and not defer new regulations for the sector, according to a letter seen by

The economic wing of the group, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which is the fountainhead of the ruling party, has written to Modi saying that changing the policy implementation date, under pressure from Washington, will hurt 130 million small Indian entrepreneurs.

"There is no need to buckle under these pressures. must continue to chart the way best for itself and the entrepreneurs," the Swadeshi Jagran Manch said in its letter, which was reviewed by

The new rules, to be implemented from Feb. 1, will deal a blow to and com's ambitions in the country. They mandate that companies will not be allowed to sell products from firms in which they have an equity interest.

reported on Thursday the government had told Indian officials the new rules will hinder the investment plans of the two companies.

The rules, which will force the companies to change their business structures and raise operational costs, have sparked an extensive lobbying effort from both and Walmart, which last year invested $16 billion in Indian company

Both and Walmart have sought an extension of the Feb. 1 deadline, but government sources have said that was unlikely to happen as Modi needs millions of traders by his side in an upcoming national election due by May.

On Friday, the Confederation of All Traders, which has supported tougher scrutiny of large e-commerce players, said "the entire trading community will vote against the government if they extend the deadline".

The is the latest in a number of disputes over trade and investment relations between and the

Walmart told Reuters this week the company had "engaged the (United States) administration on this issue".

The RSS has long advocated self-reliance and opposed the opening up of the Indian economy to foreign players.

Small Indian retailers have alleged that e-commerce companies use their control over inventory from their affiliates to create an unfair marketplace that allows them to sell some products at lower prices, which hurts the businesses of brick-and-mortar retailers. Such arrangements would be barred under the new policy.

In front-page advertisements in newspapers last week, Walmart-owned highlighted how the platform had helped transform local struggling businesses selling badminton racquets and sarees, a traditional dress.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Martin Howell)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)