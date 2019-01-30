Apple, Boeing lift Wall Street ahead of Fed decision

By Sruthi Shankar

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks jumped on Wednesday, as led a rally in shares and boosted sentiment with an upbeat forecast ahead of the Federal Reserve's update on monetary policy.

The maker's shares rose 5.4 percent after reporting a sharp growth in services business and said trade tensions between the and were easing.

The results assuaged worries after cut current-quarter sales forecast earlier this month, blaming soft demand in China, whose economy has been dragged down by a trade war with the

jumped 6.7 percent after the world's largest planemaker forecast full-year profit and cash flow above analysts' estimates.

"For Apple, there was certainly more focus on the weakness in and now investors seem more positive as a lot of the bad had been factored in," said Scott Brown, at in St. Petersburg,

"Positive earnings are definitely encouraging for markets today."

Investors are awaiting the Fed's policy statement at 2 p.m. ET, with the central expected to keep interest rates unchanged.

Worries that the central would raise rates swiftly had spooked markets late last year. Since the selloff peaked in December, many policymakers have indicated that they would be "patient" about further tightening.

"The market can expect the statement to acknowledge the new theme of patience, which should mean that the gradual rate hiking forward guidance of previous statements is tempered down," Mohammed Kazmi, at wrote in a note.

The S&P 500 banks index was trading flat.

Investors are also tracking the latest round of talks between and that began on Wednesday, the highest-level meeting since U.S. and Chinese agreed to a 90-day truce to their trade war in December.

At 11:25 a.m. ET, the was up 333.18 points, or 1.36 percent, at 24,913.14. The S&P 500 was up 20.31 points, or 0.77 percent, at 2,660.31 and the was up 66.90 points, or 0.95 percent, at 7,095.19.

All the 11 S&P sectors were higher, boosted by positive earnings reports.

Of the 168 S&P 500 that have reported results so far, 73.2 percent have topped profit estimates, according to Refinitiv data.

jumped 15.6 percent after the chipmaker reported record quarterly growth in data center sales and projected 2019 revenue growth above Wall Street estimates.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index rose about 1 percent, while the S&P index gained 1.65 percent.

The S&P consumer discretionary index rose 1.2 percent, boosted by a 3.2 percent gain for

Weighing on the communication services index was a 3.8 percent drop in after the wireless carrier's quarterly revenue and new fell short of analysts' estimates.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 2.52-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 1.43-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 14 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 17 new highs and 16 new lows.

